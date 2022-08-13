MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MedAvail Stock Performance

MDVL stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 145.76% and a negative return on equity of 256.42%. Analysts predict that MedAvail will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MedAvail

MedAvail Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedAvail stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,529,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 22.88% of MedAvail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

Featured Articles

