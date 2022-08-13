MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
MedAvail Stock Performance
MDVL stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.
MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 145.76% and a negative return on equity of 256.42%. Analysts predict that MedAvail will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MedAvail
MedAvail Company Profile
MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MedAvail (MDVL)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.