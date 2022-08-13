MedicCoin Hits One Day Volume of $43.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 103.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $14,550.48 and $43.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

