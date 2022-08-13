MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
MNOV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 37,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,703. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.65.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
