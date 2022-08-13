MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

MNOV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 37,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,703. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

