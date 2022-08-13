MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Shares Up 7.6%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 15,296 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 6,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

