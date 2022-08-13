Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,842 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 576.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

UPS traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $204.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.