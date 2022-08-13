Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,031 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. 16,967,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,168,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

