Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,847 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,549. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.27.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

