Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,540,000 after buying an additional 222,994 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.83.

MPC stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.47. 3,605,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

