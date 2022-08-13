Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $15.71 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,058,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,510,396. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

