Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $63,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 145,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,760. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

