MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a decline of 63.9% from the July 15th total of 480,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 289.0 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 1.1 %

MKGAF stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.67. 2,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $162.20 and a 52-week high of $264.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.21 and its 200-day moving average is $190.29. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

