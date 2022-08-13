Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $8,954,365. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.50. 21,274,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,546,544. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

