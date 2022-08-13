Metaverse ETP Market Cap Achieves $3.22 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $44,090.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,581,389 coins and its circulating supply is 80,581,291 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

