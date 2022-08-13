Method Finance (MTHD) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Method Finance (MTHD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Method Finance has a total market cap of $114,157.36 and $120.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,419.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00128194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance.

Buying and Selling Method Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

