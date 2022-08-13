MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.00

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.97. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 75,551 shares trading hands.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
