MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.00

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.97. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 75,551 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 63,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 239,834 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 68,189 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 66.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 357,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 142,266 shares during the period. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

