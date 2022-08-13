MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

MGPI traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $110.14. 117,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,442. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $111.37.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,831 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $174,897.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,202 shares of company stock worth $1,120,098 in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

