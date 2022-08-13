MIB Coin (MIB) One Day Volume Tops $325.00

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $108,715.18 and $325.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00060659 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000186 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 447,387,692 coins and its circulating supply is 170,085,764 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

