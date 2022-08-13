Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $190.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $187.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

