MileVerse 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market cap of $17.67 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015001 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00038645 BTC.
MileVerse Coin Profile
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MileVerse Coin Trading
