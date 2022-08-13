MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.39

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEYGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and traded as high as $37.21. MINEBEA MITSUMI shares last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 580 shares.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. MINEBEA MITSUMI had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 5.83%.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, MITSUMI Business, and U-Shin business segment.

