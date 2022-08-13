Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

