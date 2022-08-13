Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 112,495 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,495 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $119,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 905.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.39. 3,461,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

