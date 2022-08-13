Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Decreases Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after buying an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,232,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDC Energy stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 837,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.63. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,610 shares of company stock worth $3,557,961 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

