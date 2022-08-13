Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes $371,000 Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $4,877,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 128,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,245. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

