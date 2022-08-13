Mizuho Raises Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $94.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ES. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.64.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,161,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Eversource Energy by 251.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 335,836 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.