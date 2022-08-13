MMOCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $56,115.78 and approximately $43.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

