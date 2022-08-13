Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 260.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $123,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

