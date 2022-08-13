Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $130.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $201.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

