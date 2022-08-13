Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $14.09 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

AKAM stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.21.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

