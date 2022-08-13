Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.76.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.