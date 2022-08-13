Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KEY stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

