Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 10,500 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.54. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

