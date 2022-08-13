Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 11,500 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Hologic by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.