Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 15,600 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $17,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

