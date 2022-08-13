Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 16,100 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $21,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after buying an additional 88,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,561,000 after acquiring an additional 150,278 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,870,000 after acquiring an additional 118,543 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,560,000 after acquiring an additional 340,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.4 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.