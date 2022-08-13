Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,200 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of HubSpot worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 131.8% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $42,516,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $387.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.99. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,680 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

