Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,000 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $18,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

URI stock opened at $336.55 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

