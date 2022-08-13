Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,100 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Equifax worth $20,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 25.3% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after purchasing an additional 415,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,262,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,701,000 after purchasing an additional 189,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Stock Performance
NYSE EFX opened at $222.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.