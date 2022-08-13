Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Mobile Tornado Group shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 250,000 shares.

Mobile Tornado Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.17. The company has a market cap of £3.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; PTT Security solution used for secure communications, which eliminates the risk of interception from third parties; and Push-To-Message, Push-To-Alert, and Push-To-Locate solutions.

