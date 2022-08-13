MOBOX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.29 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, MOBOX has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $61.08 million and $22.29 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003127 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014780 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038698 BTC.
MOBOX Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
