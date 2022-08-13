Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Lowered to $127.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $114.96 and a 52 week high of $211.03.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 37.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 57.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

