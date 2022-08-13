MonaCoin Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.71 million and $221,925.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,484.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,988.02 or 0.08119356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00180177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00264516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.09 or 0.00682437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00590066 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005461 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.