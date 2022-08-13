Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,838,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

