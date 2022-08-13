Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou Sells 200 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $9.78 on Friday, hitting $527.75. 442,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.96. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

