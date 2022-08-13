Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $858,876.35 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $858,876.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,535 shares in the company, valued at $112,834,683.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $9.78 on Friday, reaching $527.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,121. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.96.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

