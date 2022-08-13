Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Price Target Cut to GBX 395 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 395 ($4.77) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCRUF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.48.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
