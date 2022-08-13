Morgan Stanley Lowers Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Berkeley Lights Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ BLI opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.61. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

