Morgan Stanley Lowers Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.
Berkeley Lights Stock Up 9.7 %
NASDAQ BLI opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.61. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkeley Lights
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
