Morgan Stanley Lowers Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) to Underweight

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

Berkeley Lights Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ BLI opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.61. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkeley Lights

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.