Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.