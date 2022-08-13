Morgan Stanley Raises Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $45.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stride will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,467,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stride by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,703,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

