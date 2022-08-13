Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,187,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,795 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $127,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TSM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,098,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,856,075. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

